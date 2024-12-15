Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 1,512,061 Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,381,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,512,061 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.14% of Aurora Innovation worth $14,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 705,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after buying an additional 491,125 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 26.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,424,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,513 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation during the third quarter valued at $1,184,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at $652,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 206.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,848,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325,013 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AUR opened at $6.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 2.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average is $4.60. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AUR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Aurora Innovation from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.70.

In related news, Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 344,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,276.10. The trade was a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reid Hoffman sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $19,530,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 382,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,931.50. The trade was a 90.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,776,667 shares of company stock worth $48,432,337 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

