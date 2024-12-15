Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires Shares of 273,313 Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 273,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,701,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.05% of Smurfit Westrock at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SW. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter worth about $9,405,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $597,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $520,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,207,000. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on SW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SW opened at $53.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.52 and a beta of 1.04. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $56.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.71.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 672.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Saverio Mayer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $1,371,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,911 shares in the company, valued at $8,221,119.24. This represents a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

