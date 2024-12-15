Wellington Management Group LLP Has $14.57 Million Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 582,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in UGI were worth $14,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of UGI by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,418,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,878 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the second quarter worth approximately $53,371,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 84.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,445,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,766 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 112.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,025,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in UGI by 47.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,503,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,630,000 after acquiring an additional 808,113 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UGI opened at $28.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day moving average of $24.56. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $30.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. UGI’s payout ratio is 120.97%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UGI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on UGI in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

