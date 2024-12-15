State Street Corp Has $120.45 Million Stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,609,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,187 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.28% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $120,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,616,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,863,000 after buying an additional 114,995 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 5.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,115,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,286,000 after acquiring an additional 110,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 8.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,013,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,948,000 after purchasing an additional 82,772 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,810,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 130.9% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 132,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after purchasing an additional 75,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on CALM shares. StockNews.com lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $108.12 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.02 and a fifty-two week high of $108.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of -0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.41.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($0.30). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $785.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.