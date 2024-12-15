UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 11,249 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,249 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 46.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ultra Clean by 465.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ultra Clean

In other news, COO Harjinder Bajwa purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.83 per share, for a total transaction of $522,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 44,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,655.53. The trade was a 51.21 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey L. Mckibben sold 3,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $130,720.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,351. This represents a 15.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 27,500 shares of company stock worth $943,275 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

UCTT stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $56.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 466.43 and a beta of 2.09.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $540.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.88 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.75.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

