State Street Corp Purchases 1,615,351 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

State Street Corp grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,486,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,615,351 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.98% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $127,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,253,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,314,000 after purchasing an additional 8,534,089 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter worth approximately $18,269,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,014,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,937,000 after acquiring an additional 711,185 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,366,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,835,000 after acquiring an additional 688,539 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,874,000. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $22.00 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.59 and a 1-year high of $33.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.14 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $187.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.52 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 8.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Michael Doogue acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 246,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,675,634. This trade represents a 6.49 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALGM shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho set a $26.00 price objective on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.09.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

