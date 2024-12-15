HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.19 Million Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,351 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 12.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 8,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. NCP Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.3% during the second quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 49.5% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $2,283,181.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,000. This trade represents a 36.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $905,962.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,824.44. This trade represents a 10.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $39.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.92. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $44.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 197.06%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

