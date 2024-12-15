State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,187,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455,944 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $124,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZETA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 84,132.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,561,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,235,000 after buying an additional 3,557,119 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Zeta Global by 1,444.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,847,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,005 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zeta Global by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 2,513,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,679 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,698,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 85.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,019,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,635,000 after purchasing an additional 929,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZETA opened at $22.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 1.12. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Zeta Global ( NYSE:ZETA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.68 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 45.22%. Zeta Global’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZETA. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zeta Global from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.86.

In other news, Director Imran Khan bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,800. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Steinberg purchased 53,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.24 per share, with a total value of $1,032,726.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,564.40. The trade was a 461.37 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 129,901 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,244 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

