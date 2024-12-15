UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Lowers Position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its position in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,540 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Employers were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Employers by 0.5% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 81,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Employers by 15.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Employers during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Employers during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Employers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Employers Stock Up 0.6 %

Employers stock opened at $52.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.22. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $54.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.26.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Employers had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.19 million. On average, research analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Employers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

