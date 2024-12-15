Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,920,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 172,631 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 7.13% of Getty Realty worth $126,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the third quarter valued at $495,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $616,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 493.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 317,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after purchasing an additional 263,938 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $958,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 38.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 603,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,182,000 after buying an additional 166,345 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty Trading Down 0.4 %

GTY opened at $32.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average is $30.50. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.70 and a 52-week high of $33.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $51.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.79 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 32.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. This is an increase from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GTY

About Getty Realty

(Free Report)

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.