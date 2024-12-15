Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.08% of HCI Group worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCI. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in HCI Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in HCI Group by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in HCI Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on HCI Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on HCI Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HCI Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

HCI Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE HCI opened at $114.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. HCI Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.35 and a 12-month high of $126.50. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.11.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.37%.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

