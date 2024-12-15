State Street Corp Acquires 79,622 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,136,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Kemper were worth $130,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Kemper by 56.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Kemper by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kemper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Kemper by 89.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Kemper by 2.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kemper alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMPR shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Kemper from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Kemper in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Kemper Price Performance

KMPR stock opened at $67.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88. Kemper Co. has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $73.01.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.28. Kemper had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.52%.

About Kemper

(Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.