APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,723,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,971 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.35% of APi Group worth $122,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its stake in APi Group by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 269,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after buying an additional 119,229 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,586,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of APi Group by 60.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 37,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 3,622.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 392,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 382,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at APi Group

In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 11,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $427,784.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,958,802.30. This trade represents a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 53,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $1,986,113.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,478,779 shares in the company, valued at $202,002,581.73. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APi Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of APG stock opened at $37.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.42. APi Group Co. has a 1-year low of $30.26 and a 1-year high of $40.89.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. APi Group had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APG. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of APi Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of APi Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on APi Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on APi Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of APi Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

