Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys Shares of 21,900 CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDNA. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 1,085.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,140,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,308 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in CareDx by 517.9% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,149,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,853,000 after purchasing an additional 963,554 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 802.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 625,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,533,000 after buying an additional 556,230 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 78.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 696,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,760,000 after buying an additional 306,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 868.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 204,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after buying an additional 183,823 shares during the period.

CareDx Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $22.86 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $34.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.84.

Insider Activity

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.11. CareDx had a negative net margin of 45.90% and a negative return on equity of 53.70%. The firm had revenue of $82.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 330,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,250,600. This represents a 1.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on CareDx from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of CareDx from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CareDx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

