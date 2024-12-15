Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.07% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HE. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 30.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 126.1% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. 59.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $14.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.53. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.07). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. The company had revenue of $983.38 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

