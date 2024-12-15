294,138 Shares in Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 294,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,845,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.90% of Papa Johns International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Papa Johns International by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Papa Johns International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Papa Johns International by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International by 225.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa Johns International in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PZZA. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Papa Johns International in a report on Friday. KeyCorp cut shares of Papa Johns International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Papa Johns International in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Papa Johns International from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Papa Johns International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.82.

Papa Johns International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $44.79 on Friday. Papa Johns International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $78.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.28 million. Papa Johns International had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 19.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Papa Johns International, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Papa Johns International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Papa Johns International’s payout ratio is currently 64.11%.

About Papa Johns International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

