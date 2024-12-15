Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Holdings in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 880,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,151 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.79% of Xometry worth $16,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 40.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,078,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,778 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Xometry by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,508,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,441,000 after purchasing an additional 864,454 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Xometry by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,815,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,354,000 after purchasing an additional 312,971 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Xometry during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,013,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xometry by 227.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 249,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 173,042 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Xometry from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Xometry from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Xometry from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Xometry from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

In other Xometry news, Director Emily Rollins sold 3,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total transaction of $109,968.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,356.93. This trade represents a 23.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Goguen sold 12,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $354,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 180,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,331,381.45. This trade represents a 6.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,000. Company insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

XMTR stock opened at $34.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Xometry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $38.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

