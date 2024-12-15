Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 12,640 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,640 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $16,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,938,000. Mak Capital One LLC raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 35.2% during the second quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 993,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,372,000 after acquiring an additional 258,583 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 43.4% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 185,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 56,047 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.4% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 554,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,540,000 after acquiring an additional 43,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 55.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 118,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 42,195 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Down 0.2 %

Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $45.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.59 million, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.82 and a 200-day moving average of $38.10. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.52 and a 1 year high of $49.02.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $282.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.65 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

