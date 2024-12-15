Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Position in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,830,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,733 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Xperi were worth $16,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 2,359,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after acquiring an additional 648,207 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Xperi by 703.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 592,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 518,661 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 337.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 590,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 455,569 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Xperi in the second quarter worth approximately $2,159,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 180.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 363,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 233,987 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $10.72 on Friday. Xperi Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $12.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average is $8.55.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XPER. StockNews.com lowered shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BWS Financial reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xperi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

