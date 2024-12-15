4,242 Shares in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Purchased by Wolverine Trading LLC

Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,242 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,987,968 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $350,455,000 after acquiring an additional 136,432 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,051,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,144,000 after purchasing an additional 69,222 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,362,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,696,000 after purchasing an additional 282,227 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,151,977 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,938,000 after buying an additional 28,166 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,125,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $64.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.97. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.31. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 68,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $4,824,526.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,699,798.50. This represents a 38.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 24,284 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $1,808,186.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,045,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,294,229.36. This trade represents a 1.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,621 shares of company stock worth $9,164,869 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TMHC

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.