State Street Corp Acquires 7,294 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,460,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,294 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.03% of MGE Energy worth $133,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 5,088.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in MGE Energy in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 37.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MGE Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of MGE Energy stock opened at $97.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.74. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.94 and a 52-week high of $109.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

