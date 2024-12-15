Wolverine Trading LLC Takes $310,000 Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,448,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,440,000 after acquiring an additional 38,283 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter.

IYG opened at $79.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $82.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.52 and a 200-day moving average of $71.25.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

