State Street Corp Has $138.47 Million Stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,160,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.66% of Diodes worth $138,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 19.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,785,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,769,000 after purchasing an additional 947,118 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Diodes by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,571,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,946,000 after buying an additional 36,390 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Diodes by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,913,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,620,000 after buying an additional 141,610 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diodes by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,744,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,782,000 after acquiring an additional 988,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Diodes by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 851,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $64.64 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.71 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.16. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.97 and a beta of 1.34.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Diodes from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Diodes from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

