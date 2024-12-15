State Street Corp Purchases 60,622 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

State Street Corp increased its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,694,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,622 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $135,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,287,000. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 12.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 112,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,357,000 after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 590,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after buying an additional 26,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $77.29 on Friday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $55.02 and a 12-month high of $82.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $392.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.64 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael C. Geraghty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $321,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,968.64. This represents a 9.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

