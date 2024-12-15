Wolverine Trading LLC Sells 10,813 Shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTJ)

Wolverine Trading LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTJ – Free Report) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,813 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 49,008 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF - October alerts:

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October Price Performance

OCTJ opened at $24.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.09.

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October Announces Dividend

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.3954 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th.

(Free Report)

The Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October (OCTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCTJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.