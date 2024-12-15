3,033 Shares in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Bought by Wolverine Trading LLC

Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 1,007.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxcyte Stock Down 0.2 %

PCVX stock opened at $87.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.68. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $121.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.27. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Vaxcyte from $101.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $108.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Vaxcyte from $98.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $113.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

Insider Transactions at Vaxcyte

In related news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 2,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total transaction of $218,263.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,215 shares in the company, valued at $12,565,833.75. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total value of $546,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,635.21. The trade was a 14.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,830 shares of company stock valued at $12,600,310. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

