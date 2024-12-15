Wolverine Trading LLC Makes New Investment in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS)

Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. Wolverine Trading LLC owned 0.31% of Kingstone Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KINS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 22.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,658,000. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kingstone Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 5.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 19,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 7.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 109,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the period. 14.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KINS opened at $15.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $197.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.71. Kingstone Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $17.77.

Kingstone Companies ( NASDAQ:KINS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $40.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.80 million. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 32.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kingstone Companies, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Kingstone Companies news, Director Carla D’andre acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $43,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,920. This represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

