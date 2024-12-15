3,410 Shares in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Bought by Wolverine Trading LLC

Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the third quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 77,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Skyline Champion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $105.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.67 and a 200-day moving average of $86.65. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12 month low of $64.82 and a 12 month high of $116.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $616.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKY has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Skyline Champion from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SKY

Skyline Champion Profile

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.