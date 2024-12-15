State Street Corp Sells 38,848 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,026,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.69% of Genworth Financial worth $137,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNW. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 711.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in Genworth Financial by 20.2% in the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 12,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Genworth Financial by 15.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 110,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 14,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Genworth Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $332,000. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNW opened at $7.53 on Friday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.75. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

