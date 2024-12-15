State Street Corp Lowers Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,710,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,929 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.85% of Brinker International worth $130,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 12,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Brinker International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Brinker International by 33.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period.

Brinker International Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE EAT opened at $127.85 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $133.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.19.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 839.19% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EAT shares. Argus lowered Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Brinker International from $83.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $62.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

In other news, CFO Michaela M. Ware sold 3,753 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $386,634.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,774.42. The trade was a 13.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

