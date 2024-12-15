State Street Corp Grows Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

State Street Corp grew its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,108,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,591 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $136,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Trust Company N.A increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 54.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 58.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 13.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $74.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $76.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.21.

Boyd Gaming declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 40,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $2,939,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,336,734.98. The trade was a 3.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William R. Boyd sold 25,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $1,744,499.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,487,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,190,719.50. This trade represents a 1.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,704 shares of company stock worth $10,540,944. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.77.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

