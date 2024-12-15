Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,932,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,762 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Neogen were worth $133,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Neogen by 264.1% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Neogen during the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neogen in the third quarter valued at $169,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neogen alerts:

Neogen Stock Performance

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.45 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.57. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $20.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Neogen had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Neogen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NEOG

Insider Activity at Neogen

In other Neogen news, CEO John Edward Adent purchased 14,500 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $200,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,382.60. This trade represents a 7.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neogen Profile

(Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.