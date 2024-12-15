State Street Corp Purchases 265,240 Shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,401,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,240 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.17% of StepStone Group worth $136,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 991.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after buying an additional 264,811 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,115,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,185,000 after purchasing an additional 225,201 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,999,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,310,000 after purchasing an additional 141,637 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in StepStone Group during the second quarter valued at $5,254,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 333.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 126,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 97,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on StepStone Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StepStone Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.64.

Shares of StepStone Group stock opened at $61.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 103.25 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.76 and a 200 day moving average of $54.18. StepStone Group LP has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $70.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.

In related news, CAO Anthony Keathley sold 729 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $50,191.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,578.30. This trade represents a 25.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 22,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $1,397,034.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,986,165.16. This trade represents a 12.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,820 shares of company stock worth $1,908,856. Insiders own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

