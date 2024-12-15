Wolverine Trading LLC Boosts Holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Wolverine Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in RadNet were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RDNT. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in RadNet by 10,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 774.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in RadNet during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in RadNet by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get RadNet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RDNT. Truist Financial upped their price objective on RadNet from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of RadNet from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of RadNet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of RadNet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RadNet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

RadNet Trading Down 0.2 %

RDNT stock opened at $78.34 on Friday. RadNet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.44 and a twelve month high of $93.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,119.14 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RadNet news, EVP David Jeffrey Katz sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total value of $1,004,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,136,519.85. This represents a 16.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ranjan Jayanathan sold 38,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,084,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 192,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,417,920. This trade represents a 16.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About RadNet

(Free Report)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.