FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,913,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,784 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $134,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 91.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,282,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,636,000 after acquiring an additional 612,838 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in FormFactor by 876.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 323,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after purchasing an additional 290,254 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,893,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth $13,938,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 586,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,988,000 after purchasing an additional 134,170 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor Price Performance

FORM stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $63.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $162,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,371,893.29. This trade represents a 0.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on FormFactor from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on FormFactor

FormFactor Profile

(Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.