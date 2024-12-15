State Street Corp Has $134.04 Million Holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,867,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,318 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.57% of Tidewater worth $134,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,089,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Tidewater by 11,317.3% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 645,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,992,000 after buying an additional 639,765 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Tidewater by 173.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 608,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,666,000 after acquiring an additional 385,779 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Tidewater in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,871,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tidewater by 622.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 277,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,406,000 after purchasing an additional 238,933 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $131.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. DNB Markets started coverage on Tidewater in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tidewater has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.80.

Tidewater Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TDW opened at $47.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.10. Tidewater Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $111.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.95 and its 200-day moving average is $77.90.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Featured Stories

