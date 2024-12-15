State Street Corp Purchases 75,352 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,387,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,352 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.19% of Casella Waste Systems worth $138,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 3.6% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 5.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total value of $184,781.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,088.85. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CWST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $106.06 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.04 and a 1 year high of $114.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 883.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $411.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.59 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

