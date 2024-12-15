State Street Corp Sells 3,027 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

State Street Corp cut its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,587,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $134,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in SkyWest by 0.9% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in SkyWest by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in SkyWest by 1.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 57.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SkyWest news, CAO Eric Woodward sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.53, for a total transaction of $446,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,954,831.78. This trade represents a 8.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 25,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $2,801,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,372.98. This trade represents a 68.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,467 shares of company stock worth $10,082,596. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SKYW. Raymond James increased their target price on SkyWest from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on SkyWest from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of SkyWest in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $106.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.76 and a 200 day moving average of $87.52. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.96. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.28 and a 52 week high of $117.51.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $912.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.21 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 11.02%. SkyWest’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

