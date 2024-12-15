Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Holdings Boosted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,446,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Valaris were worth $136,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Valaris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,884,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Valaris by 23.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,188,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,573,000 after acquiring an additional 225,283 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valaris by 338.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 236,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,426,000 after acquiring an additional 182,467 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Valaris during the second quarter valued at $13,306,000. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Valaris by 123.3% in the second quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 235,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 130,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.
Valaris Stock Performance
Valaris stock opened at $43.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.73. Valaris Limited has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Transactions at Valaris
In related news, SVP Matthew Lyne sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $1,450,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,118.76. This trade represents a 51.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Valaris
Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.
