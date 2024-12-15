AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,817,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511,916 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.06% of AstraZeneca worth $141,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,348,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,093,000 after acquiring an additional 83,486 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 17.1% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 140,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,954,000 after acquiring an additional 20,503 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth about $3,971,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 16.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 118.5% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 16,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 8,837 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $66.58 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $87.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.71. The firm has a market cap of $206.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

