Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $4,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 40,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 159.7% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $303,390.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,332.92. This trade represents a 8.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $119,352.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,071.12. The trade was a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TXRH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.09.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

TXRH stock opened at $186.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.68 and a 200-day moving average of $176.89. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $113.87 and a one year high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.33%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.92%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

