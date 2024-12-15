Stifel Financial Corp Buys 5,373 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKH. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Black Hills by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Black Hills by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Black Hills by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 5.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Hills Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $60.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.68. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $49.33 and a 12-month high of $65.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.71.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 69.89%.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Black Hills from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.25.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

