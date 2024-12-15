Stifel Financial Corp Has $4.94 Million Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,598 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.34% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at $269,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 29,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 30.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 24.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of FTXL opened at $90.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.29. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $75.62 and a 12-month high of $107.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.23.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1657 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.