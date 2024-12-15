Stifel Financial Corp Has $5.14 Million Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.16% of John Bean Technologies worth $5,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JBT shares. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $122.87 on Friday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $82.64 and a 52 week high of $128.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.54 and its 200 day moving average is $100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.20 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 7.42%.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

