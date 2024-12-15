Stifel Financial Corp Has $4.97 Million Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,008 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $4,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.4% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 19,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 7.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.7% in the second quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $119.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of -37.80 and a beta of 0.72. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $103.64 and a 52 week high of $137.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.49.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.03). Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 55.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is -45.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FNV. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $142.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $137.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.83.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

