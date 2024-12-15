Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 231,377 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 14,487 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.19% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,537 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,936 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 12.2% during the second quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219,849 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 23,971 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $2,126,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $655,000. 28.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $22.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.32.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Adams Diversified Equity Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.96 dividend. This represents a $7.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 38.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.

In related news, Director Jane Musser Nelson bought 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.69 per share, with a total value of $25,051.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,059.58. The trade was a 30.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic A. Escherich sold 4,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $105,842.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,035.20. This trade represents a 7.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

