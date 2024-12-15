Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 166,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF were worth $5,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGDG. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 64.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 96,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 37,777 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after buying an additional 74,560 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 209,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after buying an additional 68,574 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $744,000.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $31.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average of $29.79. The stock has a market cap of $352.64 million, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.82.

About Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

