Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.34% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 103,332.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,058,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,506,000 after buying an additional 2,056,306 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,660,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 23,662 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,982,000. Finally, Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,648,000.

NYSEARCA:XSD opened at $262.73 on Friday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $199.09 and a 12 month high of $273.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $243.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.92.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

