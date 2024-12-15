Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Holdings Lifted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 74.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,085 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.5% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8,116.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT opened at $76.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.35. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.21 and a 52-week high of $82.63.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.