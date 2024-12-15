Stifel Financial Corp Has $5.12 Million Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.17% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SKYY. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $125.45 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $131.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

